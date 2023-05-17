WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 marks eight years since the bloody Twin Peaks shooting in Waco.

The shooting left nine people dead and over 20 others injured. This was the result of a feud between motorcycle gangs the Bandidos and the Cossacks.

Authorities arrested 177 bikers, accusing them of being members of criminal street gangs. 155 were later indicted for the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity. However, only one person was ever tried. This case ended in a hung jury.

All charges connected to the shootings were eventually dropped, and numerous lawsuits were filed. The plaintiffs claim they were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity just because they were at the Twin Peaks at the time of the shooting and because of the clothes they were wearing.

The City of Waco, along with former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and several other named defendants, tried to get the case thrown out and succeeded in district court. The plaintiffs appealed and the 5th Circuit reversed the district court’s judgements.

This prompted the defendants to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case on Monday, November 14, 2022, but the justices refused – basically sending it back down to the lower court.