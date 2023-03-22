Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Former President Donald Trump’s scheduled rally in Waco on Saturday is forcing some road closures and traffic detours. The event is being held at the Waco Regional Airport.

The City of Waco announced Wednesday that event organizers expect 15,000 people to attend the rally. The parking area will open at 8 a.m., entry gates will open at 12 p.m., and the event itself will begin at 2 p.m. Trump is expected to speak at 5 p.m.

ROUTES/STREETS AFFECTED:

Law enforcement will control the intersection of Flat Rock Road & Skeet Eason Road, and will be for event exit only or access to Airport Park.

Local traffic should use Yankie Road to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

Police will control Steinbeck Bend & China Spring Highway/N. 19th Street all day. Regular traffic can avoid the area by using Washington Lane and Rock Creek Road.

AIRPORT PASSENGERS/VISITORS IMPACT:

There will be a dedicated route for Waco Regional Airport visitors to access the terminal area. They should go on Steinbeck Bend to Karl May Drive to the airport entry.

Early arrival is recommended.

The City of Waco will release more plans Thursday for event preparations. FOX 44 News will be there to bring you the information.