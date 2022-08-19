HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 60% over the next 24-48 hours.

Our forecast shows the low moving northwest today and Saturday possibly making landfall in northeastern Mexico Saturday evening. This track would put the Valley on the north side, or the wet side of Invest 99.

So far the forecast puts the low close enough to the Valley for rain but not for severe or destructive weather. This can change between now and Saturday.

We urge everyone to stay up to speed on the direction, speed and strength of this developing system as that will dictate how much or how little rainfall we see this weekend.

