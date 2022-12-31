BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023.

The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

According to ValleyCentral archives, Martinez was arrested Oct. 18. 2021, by Brownsville police and the U.S. Marshals Taskforce.

On Sept. 15, 2021, officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to an assault call at the 2400 block of Barnard Road, where they found a 49-year-old woman lying on the ground in a basketball court area.

According to the police department, the woman had been “severely beaten and had several lacerations on her face.”

The woman told officers that Martinez was her boyfriend and that he assaulted her inside of the apartment, according to police.

The woman sustained a fractured cheekbone and both of her eyes were swollen shut. She remained in the hospital for a week due to her injuries, police told ValleyCentral.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez and he was taken into custody. His bond was set at $1 million and then raised to $3 million.

On April 7, Martinez entered a plea of not guilty.