SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – Just east of El Paso along the border sits San Elizario, where local artists are showing off their works as part of a new art tour.

El Paso County and Visit El Paso teamed up to create the new experience called First Friday Tour of Mission Valley. It takes people to several stops throughout San Elizario, Socorro and Ysleta.

In San Elizario, guests are welcome to take a tour of the several art galleries for the Art Walk Experience. One of those galleries is Escamilla, owned by Rachel and her husband, award-winning artist Alberto Escamilla.

Both said they are excited to welcome new people and their pets to view the artwork.

“You’re going to find not only historical buildings and history but the top artists of El Paso,” Escamilla said.

Robert Dozal is another local artist guests can visit in a community he said is thriving.

“We’ve excelled where others have failed, you know. So many people have been out here and they’ve tried to make a go of it and for some reason or another have failed, but we have just continued to be out here,” Dozal said.

The First Friday of Mission Valley will be held from June through October, and people can get information on tickets and dates online. Those who have already visited are hoping others will take the opportunity to visit Mission Valley and absorb its rich history.

“I like the culture a lot — that there’s so much history here, and also, everybody’s out here having a fun time,” El Paso resident Priscilla Moreno said. “There’s music. There are people dancing. The food is good — I mean, what’s not to like?”