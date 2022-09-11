SAN ANGELO, Texas — Posted on the Texas Department Of Public Safety’s website is a list of the top twelve cold cases that the Texas Rangers are still investigating.



Natasha Atchley

On May 3, 1992, at approximately 10:00 a.m., after 19-year-old Natasha Ann Atchley attended a late night / early morning birthday party in Shepherd (San Jacinto County); her car was found burned on a rural dirt road approximately a mile from the party. Natasha’s body was located in the trunk of her hatchback car. Natasha previously attended school in nearby Livingston (Polk County), but moved and graduated from Odessa Permian High School in 1990. Atchley was visiting friends from the Livingston area at the time of her murder.



Harold William “Bill” Roland

Harold William “Bill” Roland was last seen in San Augustine County, Texas on July 21, 1997. Roland resided in Lufkin, Angelina County, but owned a lake house on Lake Sam Rayburn in San Augustine County. Roland told a witness he planned to go fishing. Roland’s wife reported him missing the following morning. Also missing were Roland’s pickup, pontoon boat, and boat trailer. During the next three months, Roland’s pickup was found burned in a rural area of Angelina County (arson). Roland’s boat trailer was found abandoned in a National Forest in San Augustine County, and Roland’s pontoon boat was located hidden under willow trees on Lake Sam Rayburn. Pontoons on the boat had been shot, possibly in an attempt to sink the craft. Extensive searches and interviews have not revealed the location of Roland. Investigators suspect Roland was killed.

Estella Salinas

On Thursday, December 25, 1980, Estella Salinas, and her 14-year-old son, Andrew Salinas, were found dead in Houston, Harris County, Texas. Estella and Andrew Salinas were found on the east side of White Oak Bayou and the Pinemont Bridge, near the 4500 Block of Creekmont Drive. Estella and Andrew Salinas were last seen in a blue-colored 1972 Mercury Cougar, which Estella Salinas had been driving. Family members later found Estella Salinas’ blue-colored Mercury near the intersection of Cavalcade and Eastex Freeway. The keys and the victim’s personal items were still inside the vehicle.

Elizabeth Barclay

In October of 1979, 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay was walking down the street in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway Dallas, Texas when witnesses described that she was abducted and struck multiple times by a male driving a dark-colored vehicle possibly a 2-door Buick. In December of 1979, Elizabeth was located deceased in the Hiram-Willis Point Road area in Van Zandt County on the side of a County Road. An autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of the death to be a homicide. The Dallas Police Department maintains an open homicide investigation and is being assisted by the Texas Rangers.

Marianne Wilkinson

On December 9, 2007, Marianne Wilkinson, was enjoying a quiet evening with her husband of forty-six years, when the doorbell rang. When Marianne opened the door to greet the visitor, she was shot multiple times by an unidentified individual. Marianne died in her home as a result of the attack.

Marianne Wilkinson was born November 4, 1939, and was the mother to two children and grandmother to four. She graduated from SMU in 1961. Marianne was very active in her church, First Baptist Church of Keller, where she attended a bi-weekly prayer group and served on the social committee for her Sunday School class. She and her husband had been enjoying their retirement years by traveling.

Derrick Jackson and James Edwards

On Sunday, September 23, 1990, during the early morning hours, an intruder entered an apartment in Vernon, Texas. The intruder shot the mother and her two sons, 12-year-old Derrick Jackson and 14-year-old James Edwards. Derrick and James died from gunshot wounds. The mother, who fought with the intruder, was shot several times and survived. The intruder fled on foot.

Veronica Taylor

On the morning of Thursday, March 26, 1987, the body of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was discovered in a snow-covered field adjacent to F.M. 1729, located in eastern Lubbock County, Texas. Veronica had suffered blunt force trauma. Veronica was last seen departing a relative’s apartment the previous evening. Veronica was a 6th Grade student at Murfee Elementary in Lubbock, Texas.

Arellano Family

On April 16, 1968, the Arellano family (Juan, 29; Monica, 24; Rosa, 21; Eduardo, 1; Leticia, 2; and Manuel Jr., 5) were traveling from Mexico to San Angelo, Texas to meet with family members. Their car broke down, with a flat tire. Sometime after that, five (5) members of the family were murdered in rural Edwards County, south of Sonora, Texas. Their bodies were located near Highway U.S. 277. The victims had been shot, stabbed, and beaten and Rosa had been sexually assaulted. Leticia died at the hospital two days later. The sole survivor of the incident was Manuel Arellano Jr. Over the years, multiple leads have been followed without success. This case remains one of the most heinous, unsolved, mass murders in Texas. As of this time, no pictures of the family are available. The victims were traveling in a white over blue, 1958 Buick, as seen in this photograph.

Rena Rincones

On March 13, 1995, Rena Rincones was reported missing by her father. Rena’s father reported that she was last seen on 06-21-1994 in Falfurrias, Texas. It is believed Rena was going to a residence in the Premont, Texas area. Rena was not seen or heard from after she left her parents’ residence on 06-21-1994. Law Enforcement presumes Rena is deceased and her body has not been recovered.

Rena was married and had a one-year-old daughter when she went missing.

James Schuessler

On November 14, 2001, James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found deceased at his residence in Mason County. Investigation revealed Schuessler was the victim of an unknown attacker. At the time of his death, Schuessler was married and the father of two children. Despite the efforts of investigators, the case has been unsolved. The Schuessler Family and the Texas Rangers continue to search for the truth.

S.A. Champ Weaver

On January 4, 1977, S. A. Champ Weaver was found shot to death and robbed on Highway 302 in Winkler County. S.A. Champ Weaver had been recently elected Constable Pct 4 in Winkler County. Weaver also owned the Elbow Room Lounge and operated a waterworks station. At the time of his murder, Weaver was married, had one son, and three daughters, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Despite the continued investigation, this case remains unsolved and this family deserves justice and answers.

Kathleen Ranft

On April 5, 1985, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office received a Missing Person’s report involving the disappearance of 29-year-old, Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft. Ranft was in the process of a divorce and had recently begun working at a local tire service business. Kathleen’s employer contacted the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office after she did not report to work. Kathleen’s vehicle was located at a local nightclub. Other circumstances indicated that Kathleen was a victim of foul play, probably a homicide. Ranft’s body has not been recovered. Several leads have been reported over the years as to Ranft’s disappearance, all of which were met with negative results.

Samantha Zublionis

On September 3, 1994, the body of Samantha Zublionis (17 years of age) was found in rural northeastern Frio County. The investigation determined that she had been the victim of homicide. Samantha lived in San Antonio and was last seen on August 30, 1994. Samantha attended Mac Arthur High School and was living on her own. She had recently started working at the Wendy’s Restaurant on Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410. At the time of her disappearance, she was in the process of obtaining her own apartment. She had been staying temporarily at different friends’ residences and was last living at the Danbury Apartments in Northeast San Antonio.

