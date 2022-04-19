SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, April 14, 2022 Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Burleigh Locklar was commended in a citation by DPS Director Steven McCraw for his work with the Border Security Operations Center (BSOC) and the six Joint Operations Intelligence Centers (JOICs).

The commendation came during the Texas Public Safety Commission meeting held at DPS Headquarters in Austin. Lieutenant Locklar and others were recognized with a Unit Citation for their work with the Border Security Operations Center (BSOC) and the six Joint Operations Intelligence Centers (JOICs) from September 1, 2018 through August 31, 2021. These units are led by the Texas Ranger Division and work in cooperation with the Texas Military Department, with support from National Guard units. The BCOS and JOICs have gone above and beyond due to exceptional partnerships with the US Border Patrol and numerous state and local agencies within DPS’ South and West Texas Regions.

Through their continued effort and commitment, these personnel have created and maintained more than 5,000 Drawbridge cameras from El Paso to Brownsville. These surveillance cameras provide real-time information for DPS officers, Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies across the state. The BSOC and JOICs provide daily logistical and technical support, along with training to the officers and agents who use Drawbridge. To ensure Operation Drawbridge’s success, individuals repair and deploy cameras and monitor the 150,000 images transmitted daily.

During the last three years, 311,365 migrants were apprehended; 37,882 turnbacks; 84,739 pounds of marijuana seized; 667 pounds of cocaine seized; 167 pounds of methamphetamine seized; and 21 firearms seized.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is Proud to recognize Lieutenant Locklar and his efforts to keep our citizens safe. Our congratulations to Lieutenant Locklar and his contemporaries.