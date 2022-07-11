AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is addressing high staff turnover and shortages through a 15 percent permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, effective July 1.

The department says this permanent pay raise will apply to all these direct-care positions:

Youth Development Coaches (Juvenile Correctional Officers)

Team Leaders (Dorm Supervisors)

Case Managers

Case Manager Supervisors

Cooks

Food Service Managers

Youth Safety Managers

Parole Officers

Parole Supervisors

This raise makes permanent a temporary pay hike which was instituted as an emergency measure in April 2022. The raise will also increase the starting annual pay for Youth Development Coaches (JCO IIIs) from $36,238 to $41,700.

The agency is funding these raises through cost savings from vacant positions and de-prioritizing other planned expenditures. It will shift funds from certain contract services which are not being used, and from planned re-entry enrichment programs which will be postponed at this time.

The TJJD predicts it will be able to absorb the cost of raising salaries within the next year or two through appropriated general revenue.