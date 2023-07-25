EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were killed, and one hospitalized, in a suspected drunk-driving crash Monday night, police said.

According to a news release, officers responded at 9:14 p.m. to the 2200 block of South Jackson Road where there was a major accident. Upon arrival, they saw two vehicles that appeared to have collided head-on.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black truck veered into the southbound lane, colliding into a gray minivan.

The driver of the minivan, a 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 68-year-old mother Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado and 2-year-old granddaughter Elleiana Santoy were transported to DHR Hospital where they also died from their injuries.

Casado’s niece, a 10-year-old girl from Edinburg, is in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 46-year-old Sheng Li Jiang, is also in critical condition. The release states that he will be facing charges.

(Photos: City of Edinburg)

“Preliminary findings from the investigation point to an alleged drunk driver as the cause of this fatal accident,” the release stated.