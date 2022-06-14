BEDFORD, Texas (KETK) — After 20 years of “That’s What I Like About Texas,” Dairy Queen is giving the tune a fresh new beat with country music artist Josh Abbott. Abbott’s sound will kick off the “No Place but Texas, Nobody But DQ” campaign that launched on June 13.

For almost two decades, Josh Abbott has electrified country music fans with hits like Settle Me Down and She’s Like Texas. His new version of “That’s What I like About Texas” can be found here.

“Josh Abbott grew up in Idalou, Texas enjoying the treats and eats at his local DQ restaurant,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “He loves the brand so much he even shares an ode to DQ restaurants in the lyrics of his song ‘I’ll Sing About Mine.’ Texans are proud of their traditions and DQ restaurants in Texas have been a fixture in this state for 75 years. Josh is a natural fit for this new sound which represents our strong brand in Texas.”

Abbott started the Josh Abbott Band in 2006 during his time at Texas Tech University. The band’s last two albums are “Front Row” and “Until My Voice Goes Out.” Click here for tour dates.

The original “That’s What I Like About Texas” campaign featuring the now easily recognizable jingle launched in June 2002. The Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council tied Abbott’s version to a new campaign for Texas DQ restaurants. The jingle is featured in television and radio spots as well as online and social media.

“As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers. When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool,” said Abbott. “There’s a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we’ll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour.”