TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some lucky parents across Texas got their Christmas presents a little early this year!

Baylor Scott & White Health is showing off its “Tiniest Texans” for the holiday season. The company says these NICU babies are “sleigh-ing” it!

The pictures below show off just a few of these TREE-mendously adorable little ones. These pictures are courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Baby Boy Oliver – College Station.

Baby Girl A’Ryla – College Station.

Baby Girl Genevieve – College Station.

Twin Boys Mar’kayvious and Mar’quavious.

Baby Girl Calayah.

Baby Boy Elmore.

Baylor Scott & White Health would also like to wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas!