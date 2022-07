Baby Trey is one of many kiddos celebrating his first Fourth of July! (Courtesy: Baylor Scott & White Health)

TEXAS (FOX 44) – The future of America has arrived!

Baylor Scott & White Health has seen a bunch of newborns celebrating their first Fourth of July! You can see their pictures in the galleries below – all courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health.





L-R: Malani, Sutton and Khamali.





L-R: Liam, Nico and Ke’lveya.





L-R: Trey, Declan and Stella.





L-R: Noah, Kimber and Preston.

BSW Health says these “Tiniest Texans” are showing off their red, white and blue, and are proud to be Born in the USA!