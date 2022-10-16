AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for Halloween, we now know the most haunted restaurants and bars in Austin, and a familiar place features high on the list.

The Driskill Hotel tops Yelp’s newly-released list of the most haunted hotels in Texas.

Meanwhile, the Driskill Bar and 1886 Cafe & Bakery — located inside the hotel — are both in the top five most haunted bars or restaurants in the state.

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, at Red River Street and 3rd Street, takes the top spot for most haunted bar in Austin, and ranks second statewide. Only La Carafe in Houston ranks higher.

Here’s a look at the Austin establishments that made the top 20 list statewide:

Yelp said it identified the most haunted businesses by looking at reviews that mentioned relevant keywords. They then ranked the establishments using factors like the total number of reviews with those keywords and average review ratings.

Here are the full lists:

Top 20 haunted restaurants and bars in Texas

  1. La Carafe, Houston
  2. Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, Austin
  3. The Driskill Bar, Austin
  4. Clay Pit, Austin
  5. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, Austin
  6. Faust Brewing Company, New Braunfels
  7. Menger Bar, San Antonio
  8. The Tavern, Austin
  9. Wunsche Bros Cafe & Saloon, Spring
  10. Dean’s Downtown, Houston
  11. The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio
  12. Blackbeard’s on the Beach, Corpus Christi
  13. Casino El Camino, Austin
  14. Guillermo’s, San Antonio
  15. Bowen House, Dallas
  16. Galvez Bar & Grill, Galveston
  17. Hubcap Grill, Galveston
  18. Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas
  19. Dumont’s Down Low Bar, Austin
  20. Phoenix Saloon, New Braunfels

Top 15 haunted hotels in Texas

  1. The Driskill, Austin
  2. The Emily Morgan San Antonio – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, San Antonio
  3. Menger Hotel, San Antonio
  4. The Tremont House, Galveston
  5. Miss Molly’s Hotel, Fort Worth
  6. Jefferson Hotel, Jefferson
  7. The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Antonio
  8. The Adolphus, Autograph Collection, Dallas
  9. The Faust Hotel, New Braunfels
  10. Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk, San Antonio
  11. The Crockett Hotel, San Antonio
  12. Holland Hotel, Alpine
  13. Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection, Houston
  14. Olle Hotel, Flatonia
  15. Stockyards Hotel, Fort Worth