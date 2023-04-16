AUSTIN (KXAN) — For nearly four decades, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas has helped grant thousands of wishes for children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. On April 29, the nonprofit will celebrate its anniversary, dubbed “World Wish Day.”

With thousands of wishes completed, what are the most popular requests? That, nonprofit officials said, trickles back to faith, trust and a little bit of Disney-inspired pixie dust.

Trips to Disney World are by and large the most common wish type, a Make-A-Wish CSTX spokesperson told KXAN.

“In a typical year, over half of the wishes we grant are Disney,” she said. “The next most popular wish types would be domestic travel and shopping spree wishes.”

With World Wish Day less than two weeks away, the nonprofit has eyed a $150,000 fundraising goal for the month of April, with the hopes of completing 20 additional wishes. Information on how to donate or volunteer with the nonprofit is available online.