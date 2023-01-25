The “heart of Texas” – at least according to Census data – is a town you may have never heard of. (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the 184th birthday of the Texas flag.

According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839, on motion of William H. Wharton, Oliver Jones and others.

What the colors in the Texas flag represent

The colors of the flags for both the United States and Texas mean red for courage, white for purity and liberty, and blue for loyalty. In 1839 the committee, headed by Oliver Jones, wrote recommendations for the present Lone Star Flag and specified that the meanings should be white for peace, red for war, and blue for friendship. However, these were not adopted.

The Texas flag is also the only flag in American history to have previously served as a flag of a recognized independent country.

First official Texas flag

However, the Lone Star Flag was not the first official flag of the Republic of Texas. In 1836, a flag that consisted of a blue field with a large central gold star was adopted by the first Texas Congress. The design of that flag was suggested by President David G. Burnet. It served as the flag of the Republic until 1839.

Other historic flags of Texas

The same year in 1836 Congress adopted a Texas Navy flag. This flag was composed of a “union, blue star central, with thirteen prolonged stripes, alternate red and white,” according to the Texas House of Representatives

There are six flags that are most widely mentioned in Texas history. These are the sovereign flags of Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the Southern Confederacy and the United States.