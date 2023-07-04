SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff Office is seeking information on the 35th anniversary of the disappearance and murders of Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly.

On July 4, 1988, Stewart and McNelly attended the annual fireworks display at Lake Nasworthy in San Angelo. The following morning, a Lake Ranger discovered Stewarts’ abandoned 1980 Chevrolet Camaro parked near O.C Fisher Reservoir several miles from where they had last been seen.

In November of the same year, the bodies of Stewart and McNelly were discovered near each other in the area of the Twin Buttes Reservoir. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds.

“Somebody here knows the answer. It was an up-close-and-personal crime, somebody had to look them in the eye when they were killing them. That person is still running around,” Tom Green County Criminal Investigator, Sergeant Terry Lowe, said in previous reporting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TGCSO at 325-655-811