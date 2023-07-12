SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, Larry Capko, who is also affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, is this month’s Featured Fugitive.

Larry Capko mugshot CC TxDPS

Larry Capko has been wanted since July 2022, when the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In December 2022, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Capko’s arrest for assault of family/household member with a previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. In 2017, he received probation for assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction, and in 2019, Capko received probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Capko is 6 feet tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, left hand and both arms and legs. This subject is considered armed and dangerous, he has ties to Parker and Montague counties, including the cities of Springtown and Bowie, Texas.

The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 if the tip is received during the month of July.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: