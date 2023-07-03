MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 49-year-old, Sean Hudson is in need of a heart transplant. The local is an army veteran and 20-year Waco ICU nurse.

Sean has served the community of Central Texas for years, providing care during the West fertilizer explosion, the Twin Peaks shootings and the Covid Pandemic.

“Coincidentally enough, the majority of that time is working in a cardiovascular ICU. So I was one of the nurses who took care of open-heart surgery patients. So when it comes to the heart, I mean, I know it inside and out,” says Hudson.

Without ongoing treatment and specialized care, Sean won’t survive his diagnosis. Expenses for doctor visits, running tests and the heart transplant itself are stacking up.

Hudson says, “Insurance will pay for quite a bit, but there’s probably another 100 grand, maybe 200 grand that we’re going to have to come up with out of pocket. So hopefully fundraisers like this, you know, t-shirt sales, raffles, hopefully, we can make a little to put towards that.”

Sean and his family have turned to the nonprofit: Help, Hope, Live. Donations to Sean’s heart transplant can be made here: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/22152/

“I want to go back to serving my community. I want to go back to being a nurse. I want to go back to being the best provider I can for my family,” says Hudson.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hudson family during this difficult time.