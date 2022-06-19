SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a post made by Falfurrias Police Department on June 18, 2022, multiple agencies were assisting Texas DPS with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop resulting in a confrontation that ended with one trooper injured and the suspect dead.

During the pursuit the suspect’s car was spiked and the vehicle came to a stop on HWY 281 and Terry St. Officers engaged with the suspect, and the suspect began shooting at the officers striking a Texas DPS Trooper. Officers returned fire and the suspect was killed during the exchange.

The Trooper was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition. No other officers were hurt during the incident.

The Texas Rangers are currently handling the ongoing investigation.