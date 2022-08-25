AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas “trigger law” that bans virtually all abortions took effect Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment July 24 overruling Roe v. Wade.

The Texas law automatically bans most abortions in the state. Thursday marked 30 days since the high court issued its official judgment.

The judgment came after justices issued an opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, where a majority ruled 6-3 the U.S. Constitution did not protect the right to an abortion, overturning nearly 50 years of precedence under Roe v. Wade.

The trigger law prohibits all abortions except under limited circumstances, such as a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.” Abortion will be punishable by up to life in prison and at least a $100,000 fine for each offense.

Abortion opponents said the state’s trigger law would work in concert with Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone who aids and abets abortions that occur after six weeks.

With the trigger law going into effect, abortions after fertilization are now banned in the state.