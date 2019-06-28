Texas trees killed from drought yields model for future recovery plans

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, Omar Araujo cuts down a dead tree at Meyer in the morning fog in Houston. Over 1800 dead trees are being removed from the park due to the ongoing drought. A recent collaboration involving the Texas A&M Forest Service and NASA scientists could help urban planners in Texas more quickly coordinate recovery efforts following a natural disaster. The project, which also included the U.S. Forest Service and other groups, used satellite imagery and other remote sensing information to authenticate the number of urban trees killed by drought in 2011 and 2012. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)

DALLAS (AP) — A recent collaboration involving NASA scientists and the Texas A&M Forest Service could benefit urban planners in Texas coordinate recovery efforts following a natural disaster.

The project focused around urban tree mortality rates utilizing satellite imagery and other remote sensing information during the 2011 and 2012 drought.

Urban canopies in Austin and Houston were studied and measured using aerial imagery and other models between 2010 and 2018. The main goal was to identify the effects of the drought on the trees and their recovery trends afterwards.

It is estimated that 5.6 million urban trees were killed statewide during the drought according to researchers.

“That’s important because those are trees that are highly visible, that’s where most of the people live and people saw huge changes to the local landscape after the drought,” said Burl Carraway, chief operating officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Woodlands, north of Houston, and the vast Memorial Park in Houston were just a couple of examples of the dramatic change in landscape with the loss of so many trees, Carraway said Thursday.

The drought extended from 2010 to 2015, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The most intense period occurred in October 2011 when more than 85% of the state experienced exceptional drought conditions, the highest severe stage.

In Austin, it is estimated that the tree mortality rate increased from 1.75% in 2010 to nearly 20% in 2012. Houston showed a 2% mortality rate in 2010 to nearly 20% in 2012, according to researchers.

Carraway said the collaboration could allow the Texas forest service to work with cities to more quickly determine damage to trees and other vegetation after a disaster and implement a recovery plan.

“We are better equipped to provide decision-makers with the information that helps them determine the problem they are facing and how to deal with the situation,” Carraway said.

This research could also help track the expansion of invasive species, such as the emerald ash borer, which is quickly multiplying across the state of Texas and decimating ash trees.