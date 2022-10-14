KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified.

On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence.

Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found Lawrence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures. Lawrence succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene at 7:15 a.m.

If you have any information about this Murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.