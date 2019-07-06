Texas teen dies after firework explodes in his chest

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

FORTWORTH, Texas (AP) — A 19-year old man died in North Central Texas Thursday after a firework exploded into his chest and arm.

Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital around 10 p.m. local time according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records.

Firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth, fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what happened. There is no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display.

Fire crews responded to more than 450 911 calls regarding arson, burns and fires— which is 45% more than a typical day.

City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4th to 2 a.m. Friday, July 5th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.