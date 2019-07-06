Texas teen dies after firework explodes in his chest

FORTWORTH, Texas (AP) — A 19-year old man died in North Central Texas Thursday after a firework exploded into his chest and arm.

Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital around 10 p.m. local time according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records.

Firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth, fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what happened. There is no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display.

Fire crews responded to more than 450 911 calls regarding arson, burns and fires— which is 45% more than a typical day.

City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4th to 2 a.m. Friday, July 5th.