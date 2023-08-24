KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Multiple school districts like Whitney, Bryan and others have experienced safety threats at some of their schools.

With just a few days for most schools under their belt, the amount of evacuations due to threats on or near campus has already started to tally up, taising flags of concerns for students, families and staff.

Districts like Killeen are reminding students, parents and staff that there are safety protocols in place.

KISD Chief of Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya has a tool they like to call the “red book.”

“It’s really the go-to manual for anything that we have and all different types of situations,” Maya said. “It lays out the exact response plan. We have this, we update it and review it annually. We have trainings on this, and it’s something that we make sure that we’re really well versed in.”

For additional safety measures, you can find metal and vape detectors inside KISD schools along with their sign-in systems.

“We also work with Fort Cavazos military police and city police as well as our other districts that we’re in. For example, City of Killeen, Nollanville, Harker Heights,” Maya said. “And so we all have a share a bond for making sure that our schools are safe environments for our students to be able to learn.”

KISD also has a mass notification system capable of informing parents and legal guardians of students about potential safety concerns at a moment’s notice.

“We have a mass notification system that we are able to send a text, phone call, email and even push alert to parents or guardians,” Maya said. “We can do that for students. We can do it for our employees.”

Leaders with Killeen ISD say they’re doing everything in their power to keep everyone in the district safe.