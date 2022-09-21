DALLAS (KDAF) — Gather the lads and lassies and let’s head out to party! At least, that’s what the top party schools in America are doing on a regular basis and Texas isn’t missing out.

The red Solo cups are reportedly overflowing with beverages at these top party schools in America, according to a new report from Niche. As the only representative in the top 25 for the Lone Star State, it seems the University of Texas is doing something right when it comes to partying.

Coming in at the No. 21 spot the Longhorns received an A+ for not only its party scene but for its overall grade from the report as well.

“The 2023 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene – they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying,” the report says.

Here’s a look at the top 25 party schools in America: