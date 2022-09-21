DALLAS (KDAF) — Gather the lads and lassies and let’s head out to party! At least, that’s what the top party schools in America are doing on a regular basis and Texas isn’t missing out.

The red Solo cups are reportedly overflowing with beverages at these top party schools in America, according to a new report from Niche. As the only representative in the top 25 for the Lone Star State, it seems the University of Texas is doing something right when it comes to partying.

Coming in at the No. 21 spot the Longhorns received an A+ for not only its party scene but for its overall grade from the report as well.

“The 2023 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene – they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying,” the report says.

Here’s a look at the top 25 party schools in America:

  1. University of California Santa Barbara
  2. Tulane University
  3. Florida State University
  4. University of Alabama
  5. Howard University
  6. University of Wisconsin
  7. University of Georgia
  8. Syracuse University
  9. University of Southern California
  10. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  11. West Virginia University
  12. Penn State
  13. University of Mississippi
  14. Ohio University
  15. Miami University
  16. Indiana University Bloomington
  17. University of Iowa
  18. San Diego State University
  19. Florida A&M University
  20. Michigan State University
  21. University of Texas Austin
  22. The Ohio State University
  23. University of Virginia
  24. Rutgers University New Brunswick
  25. University of Colorado Boulder