Texas (FOX 44) – Thousands of Texans are rushed for a chance at help paying their rent and utilities today.

At 9:30 this morning, over 4,000 people applied for rent and utility relief in Texas and with so much demand the website glitched throughout the day.

The program initially started in February 2021 to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Rent Relief assisted renters with 2.1 billion dollars and helped 315,000 households in 2021 alone.

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Bobby Wilkinson, shared that they were given additional money from unused governmental funds for the program. “We have 96 million. We opened the portal this morning and we’re going to plan to keep it open for a couple of weeks. But we’re getting a lot of applications.”

To qualify for assistance there are quite a few conditions, “You have to be at 80% of area median income or below. And that’s going to depend on what county you’re in and how many people are in your household. You also have to have been financially affected during or because of the pandemic… People in eviction proceedings, like they have a court docket number. They’re prioritized just to try to keep them in their homes.” -Wilkinson

Under the current plan the portal will close on March 28th, but that’s only if funds are not used up before then.

Relief is for both rent and utilities with up to 18 months of assistance.

For a two-person household in Central Texas areas such as Belton and Temple, combined income must be lower than $46,300 to qualify.

Proof of increased expenses or loss of income from the pandemic is required.

If renters don’t qualify for the Texas Rent Relief they can talk to their landlord about alternative rental assistance.