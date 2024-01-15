WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan is rolling through Waco this Wednesday!

Your World Series Champions will be stopping at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The Hall of Fame is located at 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Visitors can come by to see the Comissioners Trophy awarded to the Rangers, and also get autographs from players, alumni, coaches and broadcasters. This event is free to attend!

Guests will include Cody Bradford, Josh Smith, Tony Beasley, Brett Hayes and Eric Nadel.

Autographs will be limited to the first 225 people in line on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors will not be allowed to hold spots in line for others who are not present. One item per person per player is permitted. No posed photos or personalization will be allowed.