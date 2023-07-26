AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before he takes an official snap in burnt orange, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning will make his mark on the community through his first name, image, likeness (NIL) deal.

Manning landed his first NIL deal with the Longhorns with trading card company Panini America, and it’s not a typical deal.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning at practice

Panini America will auction off a single autographed card of Manning on its website from July 25-29, and all of the money will go to St. David’s Healthcare and the St. David’s Foundation.

The auction began at 10 a.m. CT, July 25, and as of 3 p.m., the auction had 25 bids with a top bid of $40,000.

Arch’s grandfather, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, told Arch that he couldn’t take any NIL money until he was the starting quarterback. Head coach Steve Sarkisian told that story to an audience at the Touchdown Club of Houston in April, saying it was a “pretty good message from Archie.”

“The beauty of it for us, here’s a guy whose NIL value of whatever it is – and this guy’s grandpa won’t let him take NIL money,” Sarkisian said.

Manning, who will start his true freshman season as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy, signed a multi-year agreement with Panini and will be featured on more trading cards and other marketing activations.

“Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the largest community is special,” he said. “Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

Manning isn’t the only Longhorn with a trading card deal at Panini, either. Ewers inked an NIL deal of his own July 13 and will be part of the company’s card lineup and marketing strategy.

Other athletes with Panini deals are Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Charles Barkley, David Beckham, Christian Pulisic, Kylian Mbappe and recently drafted twin NBA players Ausar and Amen Thompson among others.