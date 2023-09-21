SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several police departments across Texas have expressed their condolences to the Arlington Police Department in the wake of Officer Darrin McMichael’s death.

In a news release made by APD, McMichael was revealed to have been fatally injured in a motor vehicle collision near Interstate 20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas, Texas, early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21. Though McMichael was transported to an area hospital, he would later be pronounced dead due to his injuries.

McMichael had worked as an APD officer for 24 years, serving as a member of the department’s Motorcycle Unit for the last 13 years. He also worked as a patrol officer and as a detective of APD’s North Patrol District.

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family,” Chief of Police Al Jones said in the release. “We are heartbroken, and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

McMichael’s badge, designated #1805.

SAPD and other police departments neighboring Arlington have reached out to share their condolences and mourn alongside the APD, with some taking to social media to express their sympathy.

“The San Angelo Police Department offers our thoughts and prayers to Officer Darrin McMichael’s family and friends during this tragic time,” the SAPD said in a recent Facebook post. “Please keep Arlington PD and their community in your prayers as they mourn the loss of Officer McMichael.”

Though the pain is still recent, the APD thanks everyone who has offered support in their time of grief.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us today. Your support, love, and kind words have been overwhelming and uplifting — and we are incredibly grateful,” APD said.