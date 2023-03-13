SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There has been an outpouring of support across communities in West Texas after the death of Firefighter Bill Fore, from Brady, Texas.

On March 9, 2023, the City of Brady informed the community that Bill Fore had passed away at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo surrounded by loved ones. Fore leaves behind his wife, and two sons. Fores’ donation of organs will continue to save lives beyond his passing.

The San Angelo Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, San Angelo Police Department and first responders from across West Texas banded together to help honor and receive their fallen brother in San Antonio on March 10, 2023, for transport to University Hospital where his organs were donated to those in need.

Reagan County Fire and EMs shared how Fore served Reagan County as Fire Chief from 2017-2019 and said, “See you at the big one my friend.”

It is requested that, instead of flowers, donations are made to support the future of his two sons. Funeral services are pending.

For those who wish to donate to the family, go here.