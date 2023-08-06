EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas has the number one highest motorcycle fatality rate nationwide, according to quotewizard.com.

Quotewizard says Texas, Arkansas and Missouri had the highest rates of motorcycle fatalities in 2021, with Texas landing at the very top of the list.

Taken from quotewizard.com.

Quotewizard says warmer, southern states with favorable weather have the highest rates of motorcycle fatalities.

Quotewizard also says motorcycle fatalities went up 22 percent over the last decade with 5,636 motorcycle fatalities taking place in 2021.

Taken from quotewizard.com.

Quotewizard’s website also shows that helmet usage declined from 71 percent to 68 percent nationwide from 2020 to 2021 and alcohol was involved in 36 percent of motorcycle fatalities in 2021.

Taken from quotewizard.com.

For more information on the most dangerous states for motorcycle riding, click here: Dangerous States for Motorcycle Riders – QuoteWizard.