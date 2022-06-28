SAN ANGELO, Texas — Law enforcement agencies can send out different types of state-wide alerts when someone goes missing depending on what criteria they meet, and for residents of Texas, you may have noticed those alerts come with a specific name.

The most well-known alert is an AMBER alert issued for serious cases involving child abduction. The AMBER alert was created in memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was kidnapped and killed in Arlington in 2002.

There are six different alerts in total to help safely locate a missing person as quickly as possible. These are:

AMBER alert

Blue Alert

Camo Alert

CLEAR Alert

Endangered Missing Persons Alert

Silver Alert

The criteria for an Amber Alert are the child is 17 years of age or younger and considered to be in immediate danger by law enforcement, the minor was taken from a legal guardian by someone more than three years older, and an investigation verifies an abduction did occur as well as there being enough information to provide to the public in order to locate the child.

The Blue alert was created in 2008 in order to help apprehend allegedly violent criminals who are dangerous to the public or have seriously injured a law enforcement officer.

The criteria for this alert include when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured by a suspect, an investigation determines if the suspect is a threat to the public, there is a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle, vehicles tags, or person, and a law enforcement agency requests the alert be put out.

The Camo Alert was created in 2019 for an individual who is missing that is a current or former military with a documented mental illness.

This alert is issued when the missing person is registered for the Camo Alert program, is confirmed to be a current or former military member of the United States, is confirmed to be suffering from a mental illness, and the disappearance is a credible threat to themselves or the safety of others.

The CLEAR Alert was also established in 2019 in order to bridge the gap between missing minors and senior citizens. This alert got its name in order to honor victims of violence: Cayley Mandadi; D’Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

The criteria for this alert include, the missing person is between the ages of 18 to 64 years of age, the investigation confirms the adult is in imminent danger or the disappearance is involuntary, and there is enough information to give to the public to aid in locating the individual.

An Endangered Missing Person Alert is a missing person of any age with an intellectual disability and was established in 2011.

The criteria for this alert are the individual has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, there is a written diagnosis provided to law enforcement, the disappearance poses a credible threat to the person’s health and safety, the request was made within 72 hours of their disappearance and there is enough information to provide to the public to help locate the indivifual.

The last alert is the Silver Alert created in 2007 to help locate adults over 65 who have been diagnosed with a mental condition.

The criteria for this alert include the individual is 65 years of age or older, had been diagnosed with an impaired mental condition, there is documentation of their mental condition, an investigation has confirmed the disappearance is due to their mental condition, the request has been pit in within 72 hours of their disappearance and there is enough information to locate the individual.