DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Dallas man was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in federal prison for producing images and videos of himself molesting his friend’s daughter over a span of two years.

Mark Alan Miller, 35, was indicted in June 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of child pornography.

According to statement released by the The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the northern district of Texas, police were dispatched to the victim’s house after the victim’s father walked in on Miller raping his then 9-year-old daughter.

The father told law enforcement he and Miller has been friends for over a decade and that he was staying overnight at their home.

When the father heard a noise in his house and went to go check on it, he noticed Miller was not in the living room where he had been sleeping.

The father went into the daughter’s room where he found Miller molesting the victim.

The victim was immediately transported to a hospital where she confirmed Miller raped her on multiple occasions and photographed her.

Miller confessed to police that he has been touching the child sexually for years.

A forensic analysis of his electronic devices revealed he produced five videos and 132 images of child pornography involving the victim dating back two years when she was seven years old.

Analysts confirmed that Miller’s devices contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.

The case was investigated by the Rockwall Police Department, the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Dallas Field Office