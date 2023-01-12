BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Investigators are trying to determine if the motif in a Ruffles Lays truck theft was the munchies or a simple love for Ruffles chips, deputies say.

Jeff Jetin

Jeff Jetin, 27, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a Ruffles Lays truck and evading arrest, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Converse police and Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Walmart located at the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse in reference to the theft of a vehicle.

Shortly after, deputies discovered the Ruffles Lays truck turning onto Cavendish Court, not far from the original scene of the theft. Jetin proceeded to jump out of the moving truck, causing it to crash into a pickup truck, authorities said.

The pickup truck was consequently sandwiched between the Ruffles truck and the garage door of a residence.

Jetin fled on foot and jump fences in the residential neighborhood, according to officials.

After what deputies describe as a “lengthy pursuit,” Jetin was arrested without incident and transported to the Bexar County Jail, the sheriff’s office stated.

He is charged with theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Jetin’s bond was set at $30,000.