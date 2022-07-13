AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas jail sergeant pleaded guilty Tuesday to punching and tasing a restrained detainee in late February 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said David Yager, 29, faces a 42-month prison sentence (three-and-a-half years) for violating a detainee’s civil rights by using excessive force against them. Yager will receive a sentencing date once a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office has wrapped up.

The incident happened at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office jail. Van Zandt County is almost 70 miles east of Dallas in North Texas.

The DOJ said during the plea hearing, Yager admitted while he was a sergeant at the jail, he “repeatedly punched a restrained detainee in the chest with a taser, which he also deployed on the detainee.” The detainee was being held in a restraint chair at the time.

Yager acknowledged he injured the detainee out of anger, and he acted knowing there was no reason to use force, the DOJ said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office investigated the case. It is being prosecuted in the Eastern District of Texas.