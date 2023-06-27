AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 35-year-old inmate died of cardiac arrest Friday morning while mowing a field at the Goree Unit in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Tuesday.

TDCJ identified the deceased inmate as Tommy McCullough from McKinney, Texas.

McCullough’s family is seeking more information as they raise concerns over the conditions during the summer heat.

“We received a call yesterday afternoon that he passed away due to a heat stroke because he was made to stay out mowing even with heat advisory and very minimal water,” McCullough’s sisters said. “If you have a loved one in the Texas prison system, please check on them.”

Senior Warden Cynthia Tilley described McCullough as a productive and well-behaved inmate, sister Melissa Neshyba said.

“[She said] he was a model inmate and was always willing to help and lead other inmates in a positive way,” Neshyba said. “She said just [Friday] he was up and ready to go out and get to work.”

McCullough’s family said he had been complaining of excessive heat and insufficient access to water on the week of his death.

“He looks sick,” sister Kristie Williams said of video conversations they had the week of his death. “You can see he’s sweating, his eyes are dark.”

“It’s absolutely inhumane, heartless, and senseless,” Neshyba said. “Someone needs to be held accountable for this cruel act.”

The family has requested an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. They were advised the results could take up to two weeks.

“We love you TJ and we will seek justice for you,” McCullough’s family said.