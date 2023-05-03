AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission issued a reminder for Medicaid recipients who received renewal packets in April to return the information to the agency to avoid potential gaps in coverage.

The deadline to renew the coverage has been extended to Monday, May 15. The previous deadline was May 8.

“HHSC is staggering Medicaid redeterminations over multiple months, prioritizing redeterminations for those most likely to no longer qualify for Medicaid,” the commission said.

HHSC said it was informing recipients by mail or electronically when it is their time to renew.

“HHSC is mailing all Medicaid renewal notices in a yellow envelope that says ‘Action Required’ in red. HHSC is also sending electronic notices to recipients who have a Your Texas Benefits account and opted to go paperless,” the commission said.

More information about the end of the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement is available here.