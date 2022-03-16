ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Andrews County.

According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico was identified as the one faculty member killed in the crash. Students killed in the crash include:

Maurico Sanchez, 19 of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19 of Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zimm, 22 of Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21 of Fort Stockton

Laci Stone, 18 of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18 of Portugal

The two other students involved in the crash, identified as Dayton Price, 19 of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and Hayden, Underhill, 20 of Amherstview Ontario, Canada were transported to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where they remain in critical condition.

Both occupants of the Dodge pickup, identified as Henrich Siemens, 38 of Seminole, Texas and a 13-year-old of Seminole were also killed in the crash.

According to preliminary information, provided by Texas DPS, the Dodge pickup, driven by Siemens, was traveling southbound on FM 1788 when he drove into the northbound lanes and struck the Ford Transit passenger van, driven by James, head on.

The Ford passenger van was returning to Hobbs, NM from a golf tournament in Midland, TX. The van was transporting The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The deceased were transported to South Plains Forensic Pathology in Lubbock, Texas for follow up investigation.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.