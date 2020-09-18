Texas doctor discusses successful diet treatment for PCOS, a syndrome causing infertility

A photo of Megan McCrory (far right) with her mother and sisters. (Courtesy Megan McCrory)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – September is Polycystic Ovary Sydrome awareness month, a metabolic hormonal disorder that can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and infertility. PCOS affects around 10% of women in the U.S.

Diagnosis requires at least two of the following symptoms: irregular periods, elevated male-type hormones and the presence of a polycystic ovary by ultrasound. A Texas doctor and her team at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have created a diet that has helped several of her patients get pregnant after making the switch.

“At least 80% will conceive and have the conception happened much quicker and with much less medication,” explained Dr. Jennifer Phy.

The diet cuts all grains and most dairy, with some other restrictions, but does not require the women to count calories.

“When they ate a grain or a dairy product, instead of their body raising its metabolism and burning those calories off as energy, their body stored it as fat. It had the opposite effect,” Dr. Phy said, “We feel that we’ve discovered this key element where it all begins and that’s with insulin.”

Dr. Phy has helped patients like Megan McCrory, who was diagnosed with PCOS when she was 18.

“My older sister actually had PCOS. And it was something that my mom was on the lookout for in me, and I happen to have some of the symptoms of it,” McCrory said, “It took me growing into myself and learning about myself and what the illness was, and simultaneously while learning what my body needs, and what it’s deficient in.”

McCrory and her husband have been trying to get pregnant for the last year, and while she has not conceived yet, she’s hopeful. She advises any women who are experiencing any of the symptoms to see their doctor.

“I would say if you feel like something’s off, it’s worth checking out,” McCrory said.

For more information about the diet, and PCOS, click here.