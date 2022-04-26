SAN ANGELO, Texas — There could be more than 150.000 abandoned or deteriorated water wells in Texas which may be posing safety hazards and polluting ground water.

Anyone who is aware of one of theses wells is asked to report them to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) at https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/abwells/default.aspx. While filing the report include the address / GPS coordinates as well as any photos / videos of the well if at tall possible.

Abandoned and deteriorated wells can contaminate groundwater by becoming a direct passageways for chemicals and other surface contaminants such as animal waste and pesticides to enter directly into aquifers. Uncovered wells pose an additional risk to the physical well being of humans and animals who can fall partially or completely into the well and become severely injured or killed.

Landowners who are uncertain if there are abandoned water wells on their property should keep an eye out for plastic, steel, brick or concrete casing (pipe) that may extend above ground, or for a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom. Some abandoned wells may have concrete or brick casing extending above ground or a windmill with missing blades. abandoned well casings or pipes may be cut off at ground level, posing an additional threat.

Wells are “abandoned” when they are not in use, as defined by Texas Occupations Code, Section 1901.255.

A “deteriorated” well is a well that is causing or likely to cause pollution of any water in the state, including groundwater.

Under Section 1901.255 of the Occupations Code, abandoned or deteriorated wells must be plugged or brought into compliance within 180 days of a landowner learning that they have an abandoned or deteriorated well on their property.

Landowners are personally responsible for any abandoned or deteriorated water wells found on their property. This includes plugging the well which may be done themselves (in compliance with Title 16, Texas Administrative Code, Section (76.104 Capping and Plugging Wells Standards) and submit a State of Texas Plugging Report to TDLR within 30 days from the date the well was plugged or hire a well driller or pump installer licensed by TDLR to plug the well or bring the well into compliance.

In order to avoid any problems in the future landowners should install a locking well cap or sanitary well seal – not just a cover over the well – to prevent unauthorized use or entry into the well. Septic systems should be pumped and inspected as often as recommended by the local health department. Care should be taken when mowing or working near the well.

Resources: