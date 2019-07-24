Texas Comptroller’s Deputy Director for Fiscal Management Honored as Administrator of the Year

(AUSTIN) — The Texas State Agency Business Administrators’ Association (TSABAA) honored Sandra Woodruff by presenting her the 2019 Administrator of the Year Award.

Woodruff is assistant director of the Comptroller’s Fiscal Management Division, overseeing Statewide Fiscal Oversight and Statewide Fiscal Systems. On July 11 she received the award at the association’s summer conference in Sugar Land, Texas.

“Sandra’s accomplishments have ensured sound footing for Texas state government accounting and have paved the way for years of future success,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Sandra has provided the type of crucial leadership in setting fiscal policy that ensures our statewide financial systems are operating effectively, and her vision has helped shepherd the implementation of technological transformations as well as new and innovative financial applications and innovative operating systems.”

The Comptroller’s office serves as the state’s chief accountant, and that mission is overseen by the agency’s Fiscal Management Division. Woodruff, a Comptroller employee since 1987, oversees more than 300 Fiscal Management Division staff members as they perform fiscal analysis, manage and control appropriations, manage state property accounting, ensure compliance with statewide fiscal policy, perform financial reporting, disburse funds, pay claims and audit payments processed through the state’s accounting and payroll/personnel systems.

“In her long tenure at the Comptroller’s office, Sandra’s work on statewide fiscal issues has directly benefited every Texas state agency and institution of higher education,” said Phillip Ashley, Associate Deputy Comptroller for Fiscal Matters.

The Administrator of the Year is the highest honor presented by TSABAA. The award recognizes state employees who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and made significant contributions to state agency business administration. Mike Reissig, senior advisor to Hegar and the former deputy comptroller, was honored in 2016.