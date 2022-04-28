SAN ANGELO, Texas — On his final stop in the Texas Broadband Listening Tour, Texas Comptroller, Glen Hegar will be joined by retired Lt. Gen. Ronnie Hawkins Jr., president of Angelo State University to get insights over internet access and gather more input to further develop the states first broadband plan

“The city of San Angelo is in a 30-county region where 41 percent of households do not have access to high-speed wireline broadband, and 21 percent of households do not have internet of any kind,” Hegar said. “Today’s conversation will help my office identify changes, chart goals and encourage investment to expand high-speed internet access to areas in need. We are grateful for the input we have received.”

The tour took Hegar to a dozen locations across the state and began on April 26 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and will end its journey at Angelo State University. The tour in its completion will help guide the strategic vision of Texas’ new Broadband Development Office (BDO).

“We were pleased to welcome Comptroller Hegar to Angelo State University for this critical discussion, and we are especially excited that he is committed to expanding access to broadband services across the state,” Hawkins said. “Broadband plays an increasingly important role in the livelihoods of everyday Texans and our state’s economy, but there exists an achievement gap, or digital divide, between Texans without access to broadband and Texans with access.”

Broadband provides high speed internet access via multiple types of technologies including fiber optics, wireless, cable, DSL and satellite.

Texans can share their thoughts about broadband services in their communities via this online survey, or by calling 833-3-TEXBDO (839236).

For more information about the BDO, go to the Comptroller’s website.