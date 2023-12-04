SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo citizens and Texas residents are being encouraged to weigh in on the new Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which allows easier access and use of the internet for Texans starting today, Dec. 4.

According to a press release from the Texas Broadband Development Office, the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan outlines how these entities will connect the state of Texas, making it easier for almost 2.8 millions households and 7 million Texans to who do not have access to broadband or high-speed internet to gain that access. Through the Digital Opportunity Plan, technology and knowledge needed to participate in the digital world will be provided to these Texans.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, healthcare, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” said Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

According to a 2016 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report, the digital divide in Texas has historically and disproportionately left out rural communities, communities of color and low-income families. Texas Broadband Development Office shares that bridging the divide is essential in ensuring all Texans are able to participate and succeed.

By submitting public comment from Dec. 4 through Jan. 5, 2024, participants will be able to build a stronger, more connected Texas that can offer:

Better, faster quality internet that can provide access to education, healthcare and job opportunities no matter the location.

Economic growth and jobs.

Online learning by sharing ideas on how to help close the ‘homework gap’ and ensure students have what they need to succeed.

Feedback will help shape training and educations plans to help all Texans succeed in the digital world.

Cybersecurity and online safety.

Texans, local governments and community-based organizations are encouraged to submit public comment from Dec. 4 through Jan. 5, 2024. TDBO shares those who’s broadband affordability, access and adoption had been challenged. Click here to submit your opinion or to see the Texas Digitial Opportunity Plan.