BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University researchers have been awarded a $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study bone regeneration throughout the lifespan to ultimately benefit individuals with Down syndrome.

The university says that the new INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE (INCLUDE) Project grant will help scientists understand whether bone regeneration holds the key to helping people with Down syndrome recover from fractures.

In addition to helping people with Down syndrome, findings from the new project will also aid treatment development for people with limb loss.

The university says that the grant is especially important given that VMBS researchers recently discovered that bone fractures in people with Down syndrome are unlikely to heal.

By combining bone regeneration and Down syndrome-focused research, the university and its collaborators are hoping to find answers to benefit many different groups of people.

The university says that the findings from this project will go toward developing treatments, such as injectable bone regeneration agents, to help people with Down syndrome recover more easily from fractures.