College Station, TX (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has officially named Gen. Mark Welsh III as the 27th president of the university. In July, Welsh was named interim president following the former president’s resignation over a hiring scandal.

In an interview with FOX 44 News, Welsh spoke about the future of Texas A&M. He says, he plans to take a look at the university’s research identity and how to better share the research that’s done there.

He adds, the Texas A&M Board of Regents will be looking at the academic direction of the university based on the way education is changing and set up a long-term strategic planning process.

Fox 44 also asked President Welsh about possible changes in the hiring processes of faculty and staff– including how he feels about Texas’s anti-DEI law — which bans diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring practices.

“We’re in support of it. You know, it’s a state law. We will meet it by the 1st of January. We’ll be fully compliant. That’s been our intention from the very beginning. I think it’s important for us to take a look at the law and try and understand the intent behind it, and the intent behind it is to basically make sure that no one is given an advantage based on anything other than their performance,” says Welsh.

He adds that keeping an inclusive environment at Texas A&M has nothing to do with the state bill–and all students and staff should be given a voice and treated with respect.