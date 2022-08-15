This flyer of the After the Fire Recovery Workshop is courtesy of the Texas A&M Forest Services.

GLEN ROSE, Texas – Texas A & M Forest Services, NRCS Texas, and Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service are joining forces to host the After the Fire Recovery Workshop in Glen Rose, Texas on August 29th.

This free workshop will be available to only 50 participants from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Landowners affected by the 2022 wildfire season will get the opportunity to learn about wildfire preparedness, landscape stabilization, tree recovery, available resources, and grass restoration.

Registration for this event can be found by clicking here.

For more information on the After the Fire Recovery Workshop contact Kimberlee Peterson at

(817) 964-1895.