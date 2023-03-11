CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office will now handle the capital murder trial of Christopher Weiss.

Weiss is accused of killing 24-year old Valarie Martinez and their one-year-old daughter Azariah at Trading House Lake in 2017.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens tells FOX 44 News that he had to recuse his office because of a conflict of interest.

According to investigators, Weiss had an extra-marital affair with Martinez while using a fake name. Martinez found Weiss and confronted him with their child.

Investigators say this is when Weiss agreed to meet her, and committed murder.