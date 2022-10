WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A ten-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer is now an honorary Waco Police officer.

Waco PD, in addition to McLennan County-area surrounding law enforcement agencies, held a swearing in ceremony for ten-year-old Devarjaye Daniel.

Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies as possible since his diagnosis in 2019. So far, he has been sworn into over 670 agencies.

Be sure to tune in to FOX 44 News tonight for the full story!