TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple High School hosted their community pep rally to celebrate the kick-off of fall sports earlier Wednesday afternoon.

For many student athletes they’re super excited to be back on the field playing the sport they love.

The Temple community filled the bleachers to cheer on the Wildcats.

“To see my friends in the stand, to see people I grew up with, you know, that’s that’s an unbeatable feeling, you know. So I’m just blessed to be in the city of Temple,” says high school senior football player, Taurean York.

“We were excited to be in that environment and see a full crowd. I feel like everyone’s finally comfortable with coming back and supporting our wildcats,” says high school senior cheer captain, Mary-Catherine Norman.

For the class of 2023 this will be the first normal start of football season in the last couple of years , as it was interrupted by COVID-19.

“We started a completely normal we had a whole summer of practices and I am beyond excited to start. We’ll be playing Saturday at 12 in McKinney,” says Norman.

“I’ve been counting the days for a minute ever since we lost to Rockwall Heath. Honestly, you know, that was the whole game itself. We spent the last part of winter in the beginning this was spring grinding,” says York.

High school senior Taurean York is pumped to square-up against McKinney this weekend.

“You know, it’s the last dance. It’s the last go around, you know. So that really matters. We went to a state championship, you know, so we can win district. We go to rounds, we can go five rounds, you know, but nothing that matters if we don’t win a state championship. So that’s my mindset going into the season,” says York.