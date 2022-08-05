BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer.

Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the 1800 block of Lincoln Street.

Police say that Mayorga was driving a gray 1999 Ford Crown Victoria at the 1700 block of International Blvd. He had lights and sirens installed in his car with a Public Address system.

He is accused of driving with the lights and sirens, mimicking an emergency vehicle, and using the PA system to tell motorists to get out of the way “in a profane manner.”

An undercover officer then saw Mayorga and advised the patrol division.

An officer then conducted a traffic stop on him at the 1800 block of Lincoln.

When asked why he was using the lights and sirens, Mayorga replied, he was “having fun,” the release stated.

He was taken into custody and officers recovered marijuana and cocaine from his vehicle. He was arraigned and his bond was set at $8,500.